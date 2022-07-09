WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people traveled to D.C. on Saturday to march for abortion rights and send a message to the Biden administration.

“I think that women really should have the right over to their own body. The Biden administration can take further action than they currently are taking.”

“No one whether a man or woman should have any say over what we do to our bodies. This is just one step closer to who we are. So against that we’re gonna fight as hard as we can.”

Even though the supreme court overturned roe v. Wade two weeks ago, supporters of abortion rights, so they’re going to continue to fight.

“Just feeling really sorry for all the women that are stuck in states with these strict bans and just caring for my friends and family who you know, pregnancy there’s always a risk that something could happen it’s not fair that that right for safety is taken away.”

The group marched to the white house holding signs, and chanting.

And there was an anti-abortion group right beside them.

‘What the pro-life movement has been collected so long is the effort to change the hearts and minds of America, which is where our focus should have been instead of just laws. You know, we haven’t done that and now we’re gonna have to do it.”

“My goal is that all humans are equal… I think unborn humans should have the same rights as all other humans.”

Many abortion rights supporters risked arrest as they sat on the ground directly in front the white house, some even placed bandana’s on the gate.

“I want to take that arrest to stand for my rights to stand for all women’s rights.”

“We don’t want to be violent. We don’t want to do anything that like makes it seem like we’re trying to cause trouble. We just really want to speak out about how we feel because we have the right to do so”