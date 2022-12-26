MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders in Montgomery County reported that they have received calls about hundreds of burst pipes amid the cold temperatures and winter weather over the Christmas weekend.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said that most of the pipes they responded to were domestic, but a few were commercial.

MCFRS released tips on Twitter on steps residents can take to try to avoid situations like these in cold weather:

Make sure everyone in the home knows where the water shutoff is

Close doors and windows to keep cold air out

Insulate any exposed pipes or water heaters

Keep a trickle of water running to prevent pipes from freezing or bursting

Drain and turn off any outdoor faucets and turn off water supplies leading to them

If you’re leaving town during freezing temperatures, turn off your water at the meter and keep your thermostat at 65 degrees or higher

WSSC Water also responded to 75 water main breaks and leaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties as of 7:40 p.m. on Monday.