NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday morning dozens of cars wrapped around United Baptist Church in New Carrolton waiting to pick up a free pre-thanksgiving meal from Prince George’s County Council member Danielle Glaros.

Nearly 300 seniors pre-registered to receive a token of appreciation. Volunteers packed up the food in bags, while Glaros and others loaded them in cars along with a goodie bag with a list of resources.

Glaros said that hosting events like this helps seniors maximize their budget during a time when the cost of groceries is high. It also shows seniors in district 3 they are loved and appreciated.