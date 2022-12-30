MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Two years since White’s Ferry closed, hundreds of people showed up for a rally to reopen.

Neighbors said the closure hit the town of Poolesville especially hard.

The Fair Access Committee of Western Montgomery County organized the event. They said they’re hoping Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore and his administration will be able to address their concerns.

Organizers said White’s Ferry was the last remaining cable ferry service carrying cars, bicycles and pedestrians across the Potomac River between Virginia and Maryland.

They said reopening it could have a multi-million dollar impact in the first year.