BETHESDA, MD. (DC News Now)—One week after his wife was hit and killed by a car, Daniel Langenkamp is still trying to figure out how he’ll go on without her.

“It is awful. We need Sarah. She was the glue in our family. And she was the guiding light in our lives. Especially the boys,” he said,

42-year-old Sarah Langenkamp was riding her bike on River Road last Thursday when a truck, making a right turn into a parking lot, hit and killed her. Sarah was riding in a marked bike line.

“I’m frankly just livid about it. I’m livid,” said Langenkamp.

He said his wife was biking home after a school orientation for their sons. When she didn’t return home, the kids panicked.

“The boys started getting worried and they started calling me. They began to panic and I began to call the hospitals and the police. And eventually we found out that she had been killed,” said Langenkamp.

The family just moved to Bethesda after being evacuated from Ukraine, where Sarah served as a US Diplomat. There, she worked to allocate millions of dollars in US aid to police and border guards. As well as shape the country’s anti-corruption institutions.

“I just find it incredible that we could’ve been safer in Ukraine,” said Langenkamp. “Sarah had an important job in Ukraine, promoting national security of the United States. She didn’t look like it because she was a humble biker on the side of the road. But now, she’s dead.”

Langenkamp has turned his anger, into action.

Sunday, he started a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $50,000 to advocate for safer bike routes. As of Thursday night, he’s raised nearly $200,000. He plans to use the money to help local organizations like the Washington Area Bicyclist Association and others. His mission is to advocate for safer bike routes, educate drivers and raise public awareness.

He’d also like to devote some of the money towards creating new technology, like apps, that can show cyclists safer routes.

“When you do the bike toggle (on Goggle Maps), why don’t they say, this is a safer route for you. Or for cars, why don’t they say, this is where someone was killed,” said Langenkamp.

But, it’s not just about raising money.

He wants people to remember that someone died on River Road. And, her name was Sarah.

Monday, he’ll lead a memorial bike ride from the Bethesda Metro Center at 10:15 a.m. to the crash site at 5244 River Road. Around 11 a.m., a ghost bike will be placed at the site to serve as a permanent reminder of what happened.

“Not only did she have this desire to live that never ended, it lasted from the moment she woke up to the minute she went to sleep. And in her death, it means that the world has lost this light that would’ve made it a better place,” said Langenkamp.