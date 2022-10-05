HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who attacked another man, stabbing him 17 times, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

The Hyattsville Police Department said detectives had an arrest warrant for attempted murder for Rene Morales of Hyattsville. Witnesses said Morales was one of two people who got into an argument with a man inside a business in the 3100 block of Hamilton St. around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The stabbing took place outside of the business.

The man who was hurt approached an off-duty Hyattsville police detective who was about two blocks away from where the stabbing took place. The detective helped the man until paramedics arrived. As of Wednesday, Oct. 5, the man still was in an intensive care unit.

Although the Hyattsville Police Department said it identified the other person who was involved in the incident, it did not indicate if that man would face charges.