NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (DC News Now) — ICE! is back at Gaylord National Hotel after a two-year hiatus. The 2022 experience recreates iconic moments from the holiday classic, A Christmas Story.

The ICE! experience is inside a 17,000-square-foot space and kept at a brisk nine degrees Fahrenheit to keep from thawing.

The hotel provides traditional blue parkas to keep guests warm. Production Manager Gavin Sorensen said it took four days to cool the space down to that temperature. Sorensen has worked with Gaylord putting these spaces together for a decade.

The Gaylord brings artisans from Harbin, China, to carve the ice sculptures. All in all, the artisans spend over a month putting it all together.