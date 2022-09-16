Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said an 8-year-old girl died after a driver lost control of an SUV that, then, was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Troopers with the Cumberland Barrack said it happened around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68, east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Allegany County.

Maryland State Police said the driver of the SUV didn’t negotiate a right turn. The SUV hit a guardrail and started to skid. It went across the road and hit another guardrail which caused it to spin out. That’s when the tractor-trailer hit it.

Two passengers in the SUV, a woman, and a girl, were thrown from it. The girl, 8-year-old Angelin Reyes Sanchez of Bloomington, Ill. died there.

Medics took the woman, the driver, and four other passengers to the hospital. All of them were from Bloomington, also.