GLEN ECHO, Md. (DC News Now) — Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has been dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving free book to kids from birth to 5-years-old.

Today, the program spans five countries and gifts more than a million free books to children around the world each month. Currently more than 2 million children are registered for the program and more than 190 million books have been gifted.



The Imagination Library of Montgomery County is a local affiliate of the DC News Now. The non-profit was started more than 7 years ago.

Debbie Pollak, Susan Greif and Peter Greif stopped by our studio to tell our Taniya Wright more about the program, and all of the work they do.

They say they started the free book program to help promote a love of books and learning, child and parent bonding and ultimately kindergarten readiness.



If you would like to sign up your child to receive free books you can visit this site: https://www.imaginationlibrarymcmd.org/sign-up-now