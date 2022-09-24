FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The inaugural 40 Fest took place this weekend, showcasing hip-hop and R&B artists from the area.

“I’m a west side child. I grew up on the west side of Frederick. We call it the Golden Mile. A lot of resources have been removed and reallocated to other parts and we wanted to bring something for us by us and it was necessary,” said Kiki Wilson, the organizer of the festival.

More than 20 music artists showcased their talents. Asa Weeks was one of them.

“I know a lot of these guys out here. We all are passionate about music. To be able to do something like this, with all of us in the same place, is special,” said Weeks.

People with budding businesses said the opportunity is an important one in the community.

“I’m excited just to be a part of something new in Frederick, especially that’s highlighting a bunch of different Black artists and creators like myself,” said LaTosha Maddox, the owner of Art by Tosha.

“This is another outlet for people to advertise their talent and so that’s why I’m here. I’m blessed to be able to continue to showcase my talents and everything I have to offer to the world,” Zechariah Kint, the owner of Gelani Luxury.