FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –As millions of Americans get ready for the approaching holiday season, some fear inflation could ruin their plans and could put a strain on their pockets.

“I feel like the prices are gonna go up more as the holidays get closer so I feel like getting it done earlier rather than later is probably the better option,” said shopper, Katie Bass.

“It hasn’t stopped us too much. however, we are thinking more about sustainability in the future and what we actually need and when we don’t need,” said shopper, Jake Bolinger.

According to the most recent latest Consumer Price Index Report, inflation eased, but experts say consumers may not feel a difference.

President Biden suggested help is on the way. In a tweet Sunday, he wrote: “In six short weeks, Americans will start to feel the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act, like capping insulin at $35 a month and getting folks on Medicare Part D recommended vaccines for free.”

Despite inflation trends, some local businesses say they’ve seen a rise in customers.

One local business in Frederick, called Ecclectibles, sells all kinds of gifts. They say their sales increased by 20% this year.

“The last two months have been very busy for us, in fact, we’ve been here 18 years and it’s been one of our better years,” employee of Ecclectibles, Lori Seal.

The Federal Reserve continues to tackle inflation, by is continuing to try to slow economic growth by raising interest rates. The last three-quarter point interest rate increase happened earlier this month.