Lana Rae has over 18 years in the fashion industry

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Lana Rae was a part of an important time in Maryland’s history as she styled the first lady and Moores kids for inauguration events.

Rae reflects on that day and looks at what’s ahead.

She has over 18 years of industry experience but never thought a day to style Maryland’s first family would come. She used multiple designers to style for events throughout the week.