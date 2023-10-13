MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As the war between Hamas and Israel continues on, Jewish people in the D.C. area are feeling the impacts.

DC News Now talked with a Holocaust survivor named Ruth who did not want her last name to be disclosed, to get her perspective on the current antisemitism happening.

Ruth said the support behind the Jewish people is stronger than it was 80 years ago, but she said it’s still disturbing to see the acts Hamas has done.

Hamas’s attack on Israel last Saturday was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

“It breaks my heart. It breaks my head,” Ruth said. “[But] not my will.”

Ruth survived the Nazis but in the current climate, she said she’s worried for the world.

“The Nazis generally didn’t do the horrors that happened in Sderot,” Ruth said.

Like Hitler and the Nazis whose goal was to kill Jews, Hamas’s charter outlines its mission to obliterate the State of Israel and kill Jews.

“It’s an old story,” Ruth said. “We know that that’s exactly what they want and we certainly hope and know that it’s not going to happen.”

More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed and more were kidnapped, including reports of an elderly Holocaust survivor, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“I heard it. I cannot see those things. Frankly, I am not capable,” Ruth said.

She said what’s different now is the general worldwide support of Israel.

“Of course, there is the opposite also, but the support did not exist in the 40s,” Ruth said.

She said she hopes for the war to end.

“I don’t want the Palestinians to suffer. I don’t want the Israeli and American people to be killed in Gaza,” Ruth said.

She said if you know someone in Israel, reach out to them. And if you don’t, support your Jewish friends and colleagues at home.