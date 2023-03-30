JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (DC News Now) — Joint Base Andrews said Thursday afternoon that security forces were investigating the report of a person with a gun near base housing.

The base posted on its Facebook page at 2:50 p.m. that people should stay away from base housing and initiate lockdown procedures. The person seen with what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle with no orange tip was wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Joint Base Andrews asked anyone who sees someone moving to dial 9-1-1 to be connected with Base Law Enforcement.

The base said no shots had been fired and no reports of any injuries had taken place.