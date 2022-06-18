HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — While the fourth of July celebrates America’s freedom from the British empire, June 19th celebrates the end of slavery in America. As the years have gone by more people all around the country are recognizing how important the holiday is.

“Juneteenth means a lot to me, it’s about our freedom, it’s about celebration, it’s about triumph from all the things that we’ve gone through as a people as a race as a society,” Hagerstown resident Shakira Doleman said.

This weekend’s celebration featured several black-owned small businesses as well as a unity walk to remember why the holiday is so important for the black community.

“It’s great to see a lot of portfolios, they stand out and stand up for the black community,” Hagerstown resident Bryant Saunders said. “Sometimes you don’t see it, but it’s out there.”

While Juneteenth has only been recognized as a federal holiday for two years, people still feel that the holiday needs to be recognized the same way others celebrate the fourth of July, but they’re happy that each year brings more progress.

“It’s just a long list of things that we’ve made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot more to go,” Doleman said. “I think that more people are kind of catching on, they’re realizing their place in history and that this is important enough to have a conversation about to bring people together and to celebrate it.”

Juneteenth celebrations will be continuing all over the DMV until Sunday.