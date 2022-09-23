MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Justin Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended, but the state’s attorney’s office fought for life in prison without parole.

After hearing testimonies from Egidio Ienzi’s siblings as well as two of his children, 28-year-old Wilson was found guilty for first-degree murder. The maximum time he will face in jail is 40 years

“It was one of the worst days of our lives again, we just had to relive not getting justice for our father. Again, we just had to relive watching the man who murdered our father basically walk free,” said Melissa Pfaffenberger, daughter of Egidio Ienzi.

Earlier this year, Wilson admitted to stabbing 63-year-old Egidio Ienzi in his Germantown home back in July of 2020.

Reports say Wilson stabbed Ienzi 13 times and cut him 6 other times before fleeing the home. Ienzi’s daughter witnessed part of the attack, and her family says she is scarred from that day.

“He went into my father’s home and brutally stabbed my father after tying him up 19 times. My little sister, she’s torn. She’s become so isolated. She doesn’t even want to get out and get her license. She’s 18 about to turn 19.” said Domenico Ienzi, son of Egidio Ienzi.

Wilson does have a criminal history that dates back to when he was just 13 years old and his most recent which he was serving jail time for was armed burglary. But because Wilson has asthma, he was released from jail under compassionate release which was implemented due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The fact that he had been given opportunity again and again multiple times to rehabilitate himself both as a juvenile and an adult and failed to do so. Another reason that life without the possibility of parole was appropriate,” said John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.

“[I’m] extremely mortified. We all have a lot of high hopes going into court today. We thought that truthfully is at least going to get life,” said Pfaffenberger.

Once Wilson has served his sentence, he will be on supervised probation. Ienzi’s family says that’s not enough.