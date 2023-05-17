HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The viral TikTok trend of Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners being victims of thefts has officially reached the city of Hagerstown. Local authorities say they expected the trend to reach parts of the city and are well-prepared to handle the issue.

“In 2023 so far we’ve had 17 thefts of the Hyundais or Kias, but in the last month, we have seen 10 of those which drew our attention to it,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu explained.

The thefts increased after a viral TikTok video showed how to steal vehicles using a USB port. According to police most of the thefts have occurred in the north end of Hagerstown during overnight hours.

“We do know that most of these are happening in the overnight hours,” Fetchu said. “So if you come out to your car in the morning, a lot of times what victims are finding is that a window has been smashed, or that has been tampered with in some sort of way, so just make sure that you give us a call.”

Louis Delano owns a Kia and had never heard of the issue until now. She says it’s made her very cautious.

“I am upset about that because I do have a Kia Soul,” Delano said. “Usually, I have a garage so when I’m home it stays in my garage, but if I’m out and about, I’m going to think twice about it.”

Police are advising car owners to contact their local dealerships to receive security upgrades.

“We’re recommending that Kia and Hyundai owners touch base with their manufacturer, they are offering some security upgrades and if you reach out to your local dealership, you might be eligible for a steering wheel lock,” Fetchu said.

Hagerstown police say although they are not offering free steering wheel locks, they are looking at it as an option if thefts increase.