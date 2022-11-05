Charles County Deputies, and La Plata Police at the house on Wildflower Drive, where they found five people shot to death.

La PLATA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide.

Investigators announced it early Saturday afternoon in a news release.

The release said that the preliminary investigation found the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, entered the house along Wildflower Drive in the Agricopia neighborhood of town. He shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48 and another man, Javon Watson, 23, of White Plains.

Sales then took his own life.

Investigators said the homeowner discovered the bodies Friday afternoon.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police, which are assisting in the investigation, are still working to determine a motive for the shootings.

Investigators added two young children originally unaccounted for at the house were found safe a short time later at a different location.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each person.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 301-609-6499 or 1-866-411-TIPS to stay anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online or by using the P3Intel mobile app.