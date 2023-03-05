MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement on Twitter saying that he would not be seeking the GOP nomination next year.

Hogan started his statement by saying that he appreciates everyone around the country who has encouraged him for many years to run for president, but that after eight years of ‘pouring his heart and soul into serving the people of Maryland,’ he has no desire to put his family through another campaign trail.

Hogan went on to say that he ‘would never run for president to sell books or position myself for a cabinet role.’ He adds that he cares more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than ensuring his own position in the party.

Hogan also said that in order to once again be a successful governing party, they have to ‘move on’ from Donald Trump. He goes on to say that his goal has never been to be a career politician.

Hogan ended his statement by saying that the country faces many challenges and that the party cannot afford to be consumed by insignificant issues. He said that he believes the party can overcome that and work together towards safer streets, more economic opportunity and respect for traditional values.

Here is Governor Hogan’s full statement.