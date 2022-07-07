PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tenants of a Laurel property delivered a rent strike petition to their leasing office claiming they’ve experienced significant rent increases and unlivable conditions.

Residents said the strike is part of a desperate effort to grab the attention of owners after multiple letters, protests and meetings. Tenants’ main concerns wereraised rents during the pandemic, unresponsiveness to repair requests, unsanitary living conditions and frequent parking issues.

“I’ve experienced rent increases during the pandemic, which I found out was illegal,” said resident Lauren Busher.

“400 dollar increase on my rent and I can barely make the rent now,” said resident Eboni Melvin.

The immigrant advocacy organization CASA stood in solidarity with the tenants. Westgate is a community mainly composed of Black and brown people.

“People who don’t speak the language are oftentimes the ones that are that are struggling to defend themselves and reach that conversation point with management,” said resident Jorge Benitez Perez.

Tenants say they will continue with the rent strike until there is a mutual agreement between both parties. DC News Now tried to reach the landlord multiple times but received no response.