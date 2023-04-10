ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) –Maryland’s General Assembly is set to adjourn its legislative session tonight. One top priority for lawmakers has been gun control.

The Gun Safety Act of 2023 would place restrictions on where someone can carry their weapon even if they have a concealed carry permit.

It comes during the height of mass shootings in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 146 mass shootings in the country so far this year.

Lawmakers are currently discussing and making amendments to the bill. If it becomes law, violators could face jail time and/or a hefty fee.