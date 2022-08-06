LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — You can expect a lot of school supply drives as students return back to school this month, but this year is slightly different, with inflation driving prices up. A local church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents.

Praise Tabernacle Church of God, located in Largo, hosted their 8th annual “Backpack Blessings” drive.

“We know a lot of people are struggling. And sometimes it’s very difficult to even get backpacks and supplies to school. So the Lord laid it on our heart the first year we started to do this every year for the students in our community and that’s why we do it every year and we love it,” said Rebecca Akinmurele, First lady and event coordinator.

The church received the most monetary and item donations this year compared to years prior.

This year the event was a little more meaningful for parents than years before.

“It relieves a lot of pressure off any because everything is expensive and everything was going to anything else,” said parent Lasharne Perry.

“The prices are going up, and it’s very difficult for a family of five [or] six to be able to afford it. So we’re just happy that we’re able to do something small for the community,” said the first lady.

Church members gave away snacks, COVID-19 test kits, and nearly 40 bookbags with school supplies.

“With the current situation in the country, we feel energized and we feel empowered to continue, that’s what keeps us motivated,” said Olumide Akinmurele, pastor for Praise Tabernacle Church of God.

Some people could register ahead, while others simply saw the event sign as they drove by.

“My daughter had a dentist’s appointment, and we saw them when they were setting up, and when I stopped, they just gave us a blessing of the backpack,” said Perry.

Leaders of the church say their goal is to make a difference in someone’s life.

“Just a smile on your face just makes me happy and it makes the church happy and it makes the members happy to see that,” said the first lady.

If you’re interested in donating for next year’s drive or learning more about the church, visit praisetabernaclechurchofgod.com