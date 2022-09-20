Members of MD Task Force 1 sit at Signature Aviation as they wait to fly out of Baltimore to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

BWI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Members of Maryland Task Force 1 will try again Tuesday to take off for Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Fiona.

The 35 members of the team have waited at Signature Aviation since early Sunday morning to take off from BWI International Airport.

A spokesman for the team said bad weather in Puerto Rico has created a backlog of flights which has delayed the team’s departure.

Meanwhile, team members have found ways to pass the time.

“Do some training, tell some jokes. That’s basically it,” said Joseph Keefer of the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services, and is the team leader.

Representatives from D.C. Fire, Prince George’s County Fire, and Howard County Fire make up the rest of the team that will be involved with search and rescue operations.

“It could be anything from a mudslide to a building collapse that we have to stabilize to get people out,” Keefer said. “Or being in a boat and go help people that way.”

Task Force One is often called upon to help following a natural disaster. It’s an opportunity to put their training to use in areas desperately needing help.

“On a day-to-day basis, 911 calls, or emergency calls that we answer every day, sometimes they get to be mundane and routine, and this is completely on the opposite end of the spectrum,” said Steve Hardesty, a team member from Howard County Fire.

There are other reasons why they do this.

“It’s a chance to go help out someone else in need. It’s why we do it,” said Keefer. “They want to go help, They do a good job of it, and are very well trained.”

It’s also a chance to help others.

“You spend so much time in your life dedicated to something, you like to put it to use,” Hardesty said. “That’s when you really get positive feedback from the folks that thank you for helping us.”

Task Force 1 is expected to be gone for at least 10 days, once they leave.