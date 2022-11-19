CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County got a big donation from a local non-profit “Together We Can.”

Promise Place provides housing for youth ages 13 to 24. Case managers work with them to find jobs, access benefits, and achieve goals.

“I have conversations with residents to see you know how I can support, even if it’s resume building, anything small that I can kind of intervene and jump in. I try to take initiative to do that, or just have a simple conversation with them really help them during this time while they’re away from family members [when] they might feel like they have a lack of support during this time,” said employee Kate Letsa.

“Together We Can” donated clothes, toiletries, food, and more.

“They’re very helpful, especially during the intake process. When you first get to the shelter. Oftentimes, they come with little to nothing. So it’s important that they have toiletries, clothing, and just any items that can allow them to feel at home while they’re here,” said Letsa.

“We need to show our youth that we’re here together we can we own mu we’re doing things and we’re gonna continue to partner with the shelter and we’re going to continue to show them that we have their backs and we love them,” said Jeanette Brandon, founder of Together We Can

The shelter says their in need of more clothes and toiletry donations. You can visit their website or call (240) 764-8253 to learn how to donate.