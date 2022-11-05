HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — This Sunday a DMV nonprofit is hoping to promote healthier lifestyles in the African-American community through physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

Founder of A Healthier You Inc. Ma’Sheka Thomas believes people of color fall behind when it comes to physical and mental health.

“A Healthier You to try and reverse that, and spread key information about the importance of maintaining your whole health and how it can drastically improve your quality of life,” said Thomas.

On November 6th at Creative Saints Loft in Hyattsville, Thomas will host “Ultimate Self Care Sunday.” It will be a day full of yoga, meditation, massages and experts from nutritionists, physical therapists and more.

“Within mental and emotional health, subject-matter experts will learn how to connect with their emotions through journaling, and ultimately have a great time tending to the self properly in a way that benefits them moving forward,” said Thomas.

“Subject-matter experts will also lead sessions that educate and inform individuals on how to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle, leading to less stress, anxiety, and depression, and greater happiness, balance, and positive outcomes,” she continued.

Thomas discovered her love for health when she took a holistic approach to treat a condition that caused hives when she was stressed. In 2020 she decided to create her non-profit in hopes of providing holistic mind-body services to individuals and communities desiring to create a healthier version of themselves.

The Ultimate Self Care Sunday will be held in Hyattsville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.