MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Starting Saturday, July 1, stores in Maryland can begin selling marijuana — also known as cannabis or weed — to anyone 21 or older.

If you’re preparing to head out to buy marijuana, here are some things to keep in mind when you hit the store.

You must be 21 or older to make a purchase… and prove it.

If you’re buying, you’ll have to show your ID to verify that you are 21 or older.

Nonmedical purchases have a 9% sales tax.

If you’re buying weed without a medical marijuana card, you will have to pay a 9% sales tax on your purchase. These nonmedical purchases are called “adult-use.”

The amount you can have is limited.

The new law in Maryland permits you to have:

Up to 1.5 ounces of usable cannabis;

Up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis;

Cannabis products with up to 750 milligrams of Delta 9 THC; and

Up to two cannabis plants.

Stores will limit your purchase based on these regulations.

Stores may have priority queues for medical marijuana orders.

As demand goes up, there still are orders for medical marijuana that need to be fulfilled.

Mary and Main in Capitol Heights, Md. is one of the stores carrying marijuana. It said that it has an express line for medical orders, and those orders are prioritized.

Medical marijuana cards are valid for 6 years. Maryland residents who are older than 18 and have a provider that recommends medical cannabis to treat a condition can register for one.

You can find a list of all 95 dispensaries in Maryland where you can buy “adult-use” cannabis starting July 1 here.