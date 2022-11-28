MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives were trying to find four people accused of stealing four luxury vehicles from a car dealership in Silver Spring Monday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage of the people who broke into Universal Auto Group, located in the 2200 block of Distribution Cir. Police received a call about the burglary shortly before 1:50 a.m.

Detectives said the people seen in the footage forced their way into the dealership and stole a number of car keys along with the four cars:

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS (White)

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC (Gold)

2019 Mercedes-Benz S450 (White)

2019 BMW X3 (White)

Anyone with information about the crime or the people seen in the video can call (240) 773- 6870.