SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County.

The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey’s website says that people in the Washington-Baltimore Urban Corridor have felt small earthquakes since 1877. They take place about once a decade. The corridor is between regions which tend to have more seismic activity. People in Washington and Baltimore would be within those more active regions. In some cases, earthquakes there have caused damage, unlike what’s typical in region between the cities.

If you did feel the earthquake, USGS encourages you to report it here.

If you’re looking to learn more about earthquake magnitude, energy release, and shaking intensity, USGS has you covered.