MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Parents received an update on Wednesday during a meeting on new safety measures at Magruder High School after a shooting earlier this year.

One student was hurt in the January shooting at Magruder High School in Derwood. Another student was charged in the case.

The principal sent a statement saying his team wanted to address questions and concerns and help the community heal.

Parents said one of the big takeaways was a change in the school’s lockdown policy and communication protocols during a crisis. They are still waiting for the complete after-action report.