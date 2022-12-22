MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The student charged in a high school bathroom shooting that took place in January was scheduled to be in court Thursday for sentencing.

Steven Alston Jr., 18, of Gaithersburg entered a guilty plea to Attempted First Degree Murder in November. Alston was 17 years old when he shot a 15-year-old sophomore in a bathroom at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School with a ghost gun.

The sophomore, who had critical injuries, survived the shooting.

The school went into a full lockdown as a result of the shooting. Police found Alston, who was a junior at the time, inside a classroom and took him into custody.