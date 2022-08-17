CHEVY CHASE, Md. (DC News Now) — A person with a knife robbed a postal worker at the 4300 Block of Bradley Lane on Tuesday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says only the carrier’s personal items were taken — no USPS property or mail was stolen. Resident Reed Dewey says he’s unfortunately not surprised this happened because a letter he dropped in the mail at the post office was stolen from him before.

“My heart goes out to the mail carriers,” said Dewey. “They are such dedicated people working in the heat and the cold, so it’s really horrible.”

This isn’t something only happening in Montgomery County, mail carriers in recent months have also been targeted in D.C. & Prince George’s County.

Despite the trend, the inspection service says it does not appear that this robbery is related to past recent incidents.