GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police alerted residents of a major power outage at the Greenway Shopping Center and surrounding areas on Thursday evening.

Pepco said that the outage was caused by overhead equipment. 299 customers who were impacted had service restored as of 8 p.m., but 73 remained without power.

Officials said that there was an issue with a power line in the area.

Pepco said that they estimate that power will be back around 11 p.m. Police were in the area to assist during the outage.