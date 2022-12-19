Two other murder charges of a pregnant woman and her unborn child are expected next.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said Monday that the man accused of killing a store clerk — and who will also soon face two murder charges — isn’t yet competent to stand trial in the first case pending a more thorough evaluation.

Montgomery County District Court Judge Amy Bills ruled that Torrey Damien Moore, 31, would not be eligible for bond. Moore will have a preliminary hearing on January 6 and a competency hearing on June 13.

But prosecutors said that would change when county State’s Attorney John McCarthy brings two more murder charges against Moore. Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman in his apartment during his arrest.

Torrey Moore (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Moore was not properly served with a formal arrest warrant while in county jail for shooting Ayalew Wondimu following an argument they had in a Dash In store in the White Oak area of the county on December 08. Authorities said the shooting was caught on video.

When police went to arrest Moore at his apartment, they found Denise Middleton’s badly decomposed body. Authorities believe she was near full-term when she was shot to death. The fetus was that of a boy, police said.

“There is a second warrant still outstanding for Mr. Moore where he is charged with the murder of the woman whose body was found in his apartment and with the death of the child she was carrying at the time,” McCarthy said at a news conference following Moore’s bond hearing.

McCarthy said he didn’t have clear answers why the warrant for the other charges hadn’t been served.

“Quite candidly, I really can’t offer an explanation for why we’ve had this much delay. It’s surprising to me,” he said.

The judge rejected Moore’s plea to be released for pre-trial. She asked the county’s health department to measure his competency.

“For the purposes of the community’s safety, it’s important to note that he’s not free in the community, he is being held without bond because of the dangerousness even though it’s still pending as an evaluation for competency,” McCarthy said.