MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man from Germantown faces charges after he used a nail gun to hold up a bank on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police said Kevin Figueroa-Funez, 24, walked into the Capital One Bank, located in the 10200 block of River Rd. in Potomac, around 1:50 p.m.

Police said Figueroa-Funez went into the branch with a nail gun and went up to an employee at the counter. He supposedly passed the employee a note indicating he was there to rob the bank and demanding money. The employee gave Figueroa-Funez money, and he left.

Detectives arrested Figueroa-Funez on Churchill Ridge Circle Thursday morning. Police took him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he was being held without bond.