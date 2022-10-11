PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who’s accused of killing his stepson inside a home in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Jamie Porras, 68, faces charges of First-degree Murder and Second-degree Murder.

Officers found Kelly McClary, 53, inside a house on Queen Anne Bridge Road around 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 7. It was clear he had experienced some sort of blunt force trauma. He also had stab wounds. McClary died there.

Police said Porras had left the home. They found him in another location.

Porras was in the custody Monday, Oct. 10, held on a no-bond status.

The Prince George’s County Police Department asked anyone who has additional information about the case to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.