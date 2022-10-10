MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly two months after an attempted murder in Montgomery Village, police said the man wanted for the crime is facing charges.

Within days of a shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, the Montgomery County Department of Police released a sketch of the person whom they said shot a boy on Aug. 16.

Detectives said in September, they identified Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown as the person responsible for the shooting. They said they also determined Fisher was involved in a carjacking and kidnapping incident. They arrested Fisher on Sept. 23 in connection to the carjacking.

Damien Fisher

After that arrest, they said they found additional evidence that linked Fisher to the shooting in Montgomery Village. They secured an arrest warrant for him on Oct. 4 and served it to him in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he was being held without bond on the charges related to the carjacking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fisher faces charges of Attempted First-degree Murder and First-degree Assault in connection to the shooting in August.