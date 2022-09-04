MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the crimes took place Saturday night on Hungerford Drive.

Around 9:55 p.m., members of the Rockville City Police Department, MCPD, and Montgomery County Fire Rescue were in the 700 block for the first stabbing that took place. The man who’d been hurt gave a description of the person who attacked him. Medics took the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they found the accused attacker, Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, in the 900 block of Hungerford. They arrested him, and they said they found items on Standfield that had evidentiary value.

While investigating, police found a second man who had been stabbed. He was in a vehicle in the 800 block of Hungerford Dr. He died there.

Officers said Standfield faces charges of First-degree Murder, Attempted Murder, and First-degree Assault.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police asked anyone who has information about the stabbings to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.