MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges related to the robbery of an Apple Store that took place in October.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights.

Investigators said Jones went to the Apple Store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave. around 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 in a gold Cadillac. They said he had a conversation with an employee about purchasing merchandise, then pulled out a semiautomatic gun with a gold slide and an extended magazine, and demanded the items. The employee gave Jones the merchandise. He left the store, then left the area in the Cadillac.

Detectives identified Jones as the person responsible for the robbery. Jones was driving the gold Cadillac in Prince George’s County on Nov. 3 when police arrested him. They searched the Cadillac and found evidence related to the robbery.

As of Monday (Nov. 7), Jones was being held without bond.