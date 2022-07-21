ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Rescue workers pulled a man out of a 6-foot-deep trench after he was buried in the trench up to his waist Thursday afternoon.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the incident at 1:50 p.m. Initially, several people were in the trench in the 9600 block of Veirs Dr. (near Oakwood Drive). All but one person made it out. Piringer said that person, a man, was stuck in the trench that was about 3 feet wide and 10 feet long. The man was breathing and alert.

A medical helicopter landed at Lakewood Country Club while the team of rescuers worked to free the man.

Around 3:15 p.m., Piringer tweeted video of rescuers getting the man out of the trench. They then took him to the helicopter and loaded him onto it. The crew flew him to a trauma center to be treated for trauma and heat exposure.