BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Boonsboro man was charged after he poured gasoline in the living room of his home to threaten arson.

Fire Marshals responded to the 300 block of Lanafield Circle on Thursday evening after 52-year-old Bruce Lovins made arson threats toward his family members. Officials said that Lovins grabbed a jug of gasoline and started pouring it throughout the home, continuing his threats.

Lovins was charged with arson threat and reckless endangerment. Officials took him to the Washington County Detention Center, but he was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.