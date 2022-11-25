MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested the person responsible for robbing a dollar store twice and stealing money from a doughnut shop.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Hakeem Morris, 32, in Germantown on Nov. 21.

Investigators said Morris went into Dollar Tree, located in the 18000 block of Mateny Rd., on Nov. 9, picked up merchandise to buy, and went to the counter. They said while an employee was helping a customer, Morris pushed the employee out of the way. They struggled, and Morris grabbed money out of the cash register, and left.

The police department said Morris returned to the store on Nov. 18 when he tried to purchase something from an employee who was behind the counter. In that case, investigators said Morris reached over the counter, and “forcibly removed” money from the register before he left the Dollar Tree.

Morris is accused stealing money from the Dunkin’ in the same block of Mateny Road on Nov. 20. Police said he paid for an item, and when the employee opened the cash register, Morris reached over the counter, grabbed money, and left.

Detectives said they used surveillance footage from the businesses and got a description of Morris, who faces charges that include Robbery.

When detectives arrested him on Nov. 21, they took him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He was released on a $5,000 bond.