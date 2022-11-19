PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland.

Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor on Nov. 2 in the 4900 block of Indian Head Hwy in Oxon Hill. When officers arrived around 12:05 p.m., they found Taylor in a parking lot. He died there.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Scottland and Taylor did not know each other.

The charges against Scottland are First-degree Murder and Second-degree Murder. Police said there are additional charges, as well. Scottland was in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Police asked anyone with additional information relevant to the investigation to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. People who want to remain anonymous can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. You’ll refer to Case 22-0053301.