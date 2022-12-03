MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died at the hospital after someone shot him outside some apartments in the Silver Spring area early Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Police Department said officers were in the parking lot of Summit Hills Apartments, located in the 8500 block of 16th St., after they received a report about the shooting around 3:05 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts of Silver Spring had been hit by gunfire. Medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries. He did not survive.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the shooting.