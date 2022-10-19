HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area.

“They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 call saying that there was a victim that was struck.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Sharron Clark with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

“They immediately tried to render aid until emergency services personnel arrived on the scene and took over from there, he was transported to Meritus Medical Center,” Fetchu explained.

Police tell me that they do believe this shooting was targeted. This also makes this incident the second targeted shooting in the last week. 35-year-old Dayvon Smith was sent to the hospital last Tuesday after being shot off of South Potomac Street.

Police don’t believe the two shootings are related but say they are taking action.

“We recently put together a new unit, it’s a group of officers that are specifically tackling violent crime and that includes drug crime and gun crime and so they are focusing on certain areas or taking those shooting calls when they come in so that we have a very focused effort,” Fetchu said.

As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Hagerstown police department.