MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a collision Wednesday afternoon that killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way. The people who were hit were pedestrians.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

As a result of what happened, Muddy Branch Road was closed between West Diamond Avenue and West Deer Park Road.