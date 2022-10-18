GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.

In the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 8:41 p.m. officers responded to reports of an attempted armed carjacking.

Investigators say an armed man approached a women in her vehicle and demanded the keys. When she failed to comply he forcibly removed her from the vehicle.

Witnesses managed to intervene and prevent the man from stealing the vehicle. He instead stole the woman’s keys and fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.