PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) are in the 4100 block of Southern Ave for a shooting.

According to PGPD on Twitter, at around 6:30 p.m., they found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Police said they are working to find a suspect and motive.

If anyone has any information, please call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.