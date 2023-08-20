CRISFIELD, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in Somerset County.

Kevin Lamont Jackson, 34, of Crisfield, was located by the Crisfield Police Department around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Somers Cove. Officers found him in a parked car off the road.

When police approached the car, they found Jackson dead in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.

His cause and manner of death are under investigation at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police at (443) 260-3700. The investigation is ongoing.