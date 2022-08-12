FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found a man charged with the murder of someone who tried to intervene in an argument at a fast food restaurant guilty Friday.

Prosecutors said Darin Tyler Robey, 21, could get up to 65 years following the conviction.

Frederick police officers said Robey went to the Burger King, located at 101 Routzahn Way, on December 26, 2021 to confront his girlfriend about an affair she was having with a coworker. Robey and his girlfriend started to fight. Jaion Antonio Penamon, 21, was outside of the restaurant and saw the argument.

Investigators said Penamon went inside. He and Robey fought, and Penamon asked Robey to take it outside. Witnesses told police Robey pull a gun out of his jacket and shot Penamon twice in the chest. Robey left, and police caught him. Penamon died at the restaurant.

Among the charges on which jurors found Robey guilty was Second-degree Murder.

Robey, who was 20 at the time of Penamon’s murder, was scheduled to be sentenced on October 4.