PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison St. Officers arrived and found a man in the roadway who had been hit by gunfire. He died there.

Detectives asked anyone with information about what led to the shooting or who might be responsible for it to contact police by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submitting a tip by using the P3 Tips app.